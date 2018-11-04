Home States Odisha

State Vigilance Academy to come up in Capital

Published: 04th November 2018 02:05 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Saturday that a State Vigilance Academy will be set-up in the Capital to upgrade the knowledge and skills of officers of the anti-corruption agency for retaining their professional edge.Speaking during the valedictory ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week the Chief Minister said, “I am happy to note that Odisha Vigilance has recorded 51 per cent conviction in the first 10 months of this calendar year, which is 4 per cent higher than the rate of conviction during the previous two years. State Government has taken a series of measures to improve the investigative capacity and prosecution system of the State Vigilance and an Academy is also coming up in Bhubaneswar.”

Naveen said anti-corruption and transparency were the two key elements for ensuring probity and accountability in public sphere. Naveen also urged public servants to maintain the highest standards of probity and integrity and serve the citizens in true spirit of service.

Informing about the cases registered, Vigilance officers informed that from January to October about 287 cases were registered against 413 persons, including 37 Class-I officials, 33 Class-II officials, 238 Class-III employees, 12 Class-IV employees, 29 other public servants and 64 private persons. About 197 persons were arrested, including 22 Class-I officials, 16 Class-II officials and 141 Class-III employees.

The Vigilance sleuths have disposed of 168 cases in the same period and filed chargesheets of 160 cases against 323 persons, including 29 Class-I officials and 24 Class-II officials. 
Among others, Cheif Secretary Aditya Padhi and Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi attended the closing ceremony.Vigilance Department, Odisha, observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 29 on the theme ‘Eradicate Corruption-Build A New India’ as directed by Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi.

