Tiger’s Pug, whiskers found in village

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Days after claiming that the remnants of a large cat found at Damodarpara near Khajuria village under Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district belonged to a leopard, the Forest department staff on Saturday recovered pugs and whiskers from the village which point at the animal being a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT). The Forest department has also arrested three persons in this connection.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Sambalpur Circle, OP Singh said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bargarh, Abhay Kumar Dalai seized a paw and four whiskers of a big cat which seems to be a tiger. The three persons, who have been arrested, are Satyabrata Sahoo, Sushil Bhoi and Gouri Mirdha, Singh added.

During interrogation of the arrested persons, it was learnt that the culprits had intended to hunt a wild boar by laying trap of live wire but the tiger got electrocuted and killed in the process, revealed Singh. With the information gathered from intelligence inputs, Bargarh DFO raided the suspected hideouts of the culprits and recovered the body parts. The sample specimen, seized during the raid on Saturday, will be sent to Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar for species authentication.

The Forest department had seized the remnants of the suspected tiger on October 28 after honorary wildlife warden Subhendu Mallik got information from reliable sources. Mallik had informed the Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha and subsequently, the forest officials rushed to the spot to recover the remnants.