Trade not as usual at cracker market

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as less than four days remain for Diwali, the firecracker market at Balunkeswar, on the outskirts of the Silk City, wears a deserted look.The market has been the most sought after destination for people looking to buy firecrackers. However, following restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on firecrackers, the licences of most of the shops at the market have not been renewed by the district administration, police and fire department. The traders, under the banner Balunkeswar Fireworks Traders Association (BFTA), have been selling crackers in the market since 1988. As many as 48 cracker traders had applied for renewal of their licences this year.

BFTA president Inku Gouda said all shops at the market are equipped with sand and fire extinguishers but still no licences were renewed by the authorities concerned. He said the wholesale traders of the market have procured firecrackers worth around `2 crore from places such as Sivakasi and Raipur. Retailers from several districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada along with general public buy crackers from the market at a reasonable price.

Gouda said the traders had hoped to do good business this year owing to clear weather. Gouda said a few traders, hoping that their licences would be renewed, sold some of the stocks. However, following the apex court directive, Gosaninuagaon police raided the market and seized firecrackers worth lakhs from six shops.Cases have been registered against the traders for violating the norms of the Supreme Court as per which only crackers with low decibel and less emission should be used this Diwali.

Gosaninuagaon police IIC Kulamani Sethi said while three traders have been arrested till now, the rest would be nabbed soon. No one will be allowed to sell firecrackers without proper licence, he added. Sources said firecracker traders apply for renewal of licences in March every year. However, this year, as market does not have approval from Berhampur Development Authority, the licences were not renewed.

Meanwhile, the traders staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding renewal of their shops’ licences. Sources said the Fire department, in a report to the Collector, has stated that permission can be granted for opening of temporary firecracker shops at the market. The district Collector on Saturday allowed the market to open for three days before Diwali.