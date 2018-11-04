‘Unfair to drop players on Yo Yo test basis’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif on Saturday said Yo Yo test should not be the only parameter for players to be selected in the team.Interacting with the audience at Ekamra Sports Literary Festival here, Kaif, who was one of the finest fielders of his time said his idea of fitness is not limited to any set parameter. Cricket is a combination of skill, speed, fitness and accuracy, he said, adding fitness plays a vital role in fielding.

Cricketer Mohammed Kaif

speaking during the literary

festival in Bhubaneswar on

Saturday | Irfana

“The most important aspect of a match is one has to score and pick wickets for the team. Players with potential should not be dropped from the squad on the basis of Yo Yo test. Cricket is more a skill-based game,” said the flamboyant all-rounder. He added it is not fair to compare cricket with other games in the country.

Kaif advised the audience to let their children play whatever game they wish. He said as captain of the India U-19 team, he learnt the nuances of managing different types of players both on and off field.

“I had retired from international cricket at the age of 26. For me, Test Cricket is the format where players can prove themselves” said Kaif who now plays domestic matches. Kaif said he does not have any plans to join politics presently. However, the possibility cannot be ruled in future, he said.