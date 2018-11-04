Home States Odisha

‘Unfair to drop players on Yo Yo test basis’

Kaif advised the audience to let their children play whatever game they wish.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif on Saturday said Yo Yo test should not be the only parameter for players to be selected in the team.Interacting with the audience at Ekamra Sports Literary Festival here, Kaif, who was one of the finest fielders of his time said his idea of fitness is not limited to any set parameter. Cricket is a combination of skill, speed, fitness and accuracy, he said, adding fitness plays a vital role in fielding.

Cricketer Mohammed Kaif
speaking during the literary
festival in Bhubaneswar on
Saturday | Irfana

“The most important aspect of a match is one has to score and pick wickets for the team. Players with potential should not be dropped from the squad on the basis of Yo Yo test. Cricket is more a skill-based game,” said the flamboyant all-rounder. He added it is not fair to compare cricket with other games in the country.

Kaif advised the audience to let their children play whatever game they wish. He said as captain of the India U-19 team, he learnt the nuances of managing different types of players both on and off field.

“I had retired from international cricket at the age of 26. For me, Test Cricket is the format where players can prove themselves” said Kaif who now plays domestic matches. Kaif said he does not have any plans to join politics presently. However, the possibility cannot be ruled in future, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp