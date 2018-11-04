Home States Odisha

US team inspects Paradip harbour

The delegation later verified the registration of the vessels, storage facilities and cleanliness on the boats and trawlers.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A delegation from the US inspected the Paradip fishing harbour on Saturday to ascertain whether fishing vessels and other infrastructure meet the required norms.Sources said the inspection was meant to ascertain the condition of the vessels and other infrastructure as there have been concerns in the US over importing seafood, especially shrimps from Paradip.

The delegation, comprising a technical team of US National Marine Service led by Environment Officer, Department of State, Joseph Fette inspected the condition of fishing boats and turtle excluder device (TED) installed in the vessels, meant to prevent harm to the endangered Olive Ridley Turtles.

The delegation also inspected cleanliness and sanitation at the harbour and expressed its satisfaction over the condition of fishing boats and measures taken for conservation of Olive Ridley Turtles. The members of the delegation also interacted with fishermen and fishery and forest department officials. 

The delegation later verified the registration of the vessels, storage facilities and cleanliness on the boats and trawlers. Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Fisheries department Vishal Gagan, Director of Fisheries SK Senapati, Joint Director PR Rout, DFO Rajnagar Bimal Kumar Acharya and Marine Fish Producers’ Association president Srikant Parida accompanied the delegation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp