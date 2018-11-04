Villager assaults wife, ends life  

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: A man assaulted his wife and thinking that she died, ended his life by hanging from a tree in Nabarangpur district on Saturday. The incident took place at Kharkipara village under Raighar police limits. The deceased is Bala Naik. Bala had gone to his agricultural land with his wife Surabai to collect sweet potatoes. While they were collecting the tubers, the couple picked up an argument and in a fit of rage, Bala hit her with an axe.

Seeing this, another villager Eswar Sahu informed the couple's family. Hiraman Naik, brother of Bala, rushed to the spot and found Surabai lying in a pool of blood while Bala was missing. He called the ambulance which took Surabai to hospital. Later, Bala was found hanging from a tree. Surabai was referred to Nabarangpur DHH and then shifted to Koraput MCH in a critical condition. Police have filed a case.