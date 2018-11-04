Women burn midnight oil to meet ‘diya’ demand  

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Hundreds of women in Chandabali block of the district are working overtime to meet the increased demand for ‘diya’ (earthen lamps) as people are preparing for Diwali.Like every year, women of 15 villages are burning mid-night oil to meet the demand for ‘diyas.’ A household seasonal industry now, these ‘diyas’ are a good source of income for 50 per cent of the villagers for decades.

“Diya is selling since ages but the demand had started fading over the years with people replacing it with electric products. But again, the people have started using the traditional lamps over the past couple of years with the demand increasing manifold this year,” said a woman of Rampur village.

“Making diyas was a household work in Kumbhar Sahi round the year. But during festivals, particularly in Diwali, all members, including children, participate in it,” said 69-year-old Sulachana Rana of Dainchi village.

Sulachana, who is in the family business since her early age, said her entire family has been working overtime for the past two months to meet the growing demand. “People are getting to know about the religious importance of ‘Diya and Diwali’ and the tradition is reviving, which is a good for my business,” she added.

However, former Sarpanch Susanta Mohapatra said now the younger generation has no interest in the age-old practice and youths are migrating to cities in search of jobs.