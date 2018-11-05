1 more arrested,3 whiskers seized

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The number of arrests in connection with the seizure of remnants of big cat, suspected to be a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT), went up to four with the arrest of another person late on Saturday night.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bargarh, Abhay Kumar Dalai said the arrested person has been identified as Jakria Tidu of Routpara, a hamlet of village Khajuria under Bhatli police limits of the district. Three whiskers were seized from his possession.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the forest officials had arrested three persons, Satyabrata Sahoo, Sushil Bhoi and Gouri Mirdha of Khajuria in this connection and seized a pug besides four whiskers from them. During interrogation, the trio revealed that they had laid a live wire to trap a wild boar but a tiger got electrocuted and was killed in the process.

The Forest department had seized the remnants of the suspected tiger from Damodarpara near Khajuria village located adjacent to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on October 28 after honorary wildlife warden Subhendu Mallik got information about it from reliable sources. Mallik had informed the Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha and subsequently, forest officials rushed to the spot to recover the remnants.

Earlier, the Forest department had suspended the forester of Kamgaon Section Parshuram Behera and forest guard Pravasini Mahananda of Khajuria Beat under Kamgaon section in the district for negligence of duty on October 29. The Forest department has also moved the State Crime Branch for investigation into the incident.