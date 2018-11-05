33 per cent crop loss in Jharsuguda dist

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: More than 33 per cent crop loss on 31,076 hectares has been reported during the kharif season across Jharsuguda district. As per a report of the district administration, 78 panchayats of five blocks, 17 wards of 349 panchayats and three municipalities have been seriously affected due to drought in the district. While 33 per cent to 50 per cent crop loss has been reported from 18,239 hectares land, more than 50 per cent loss is reported in 12,837 hectares land. Paddy was cultivated on 50,404 hectares land in the district of which irrigation facility is available on only 3,065.24 hectares land.