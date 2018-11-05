Home States Odisha

Astro-turf in 17 blocks of Sundargarh on cards

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said all 17 blocks of Sundargarh district would be equipped with astro-turf facility.

Published: 05th November 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeting Odisha-XI captain Roshan Minz ahead of the exhibition match in Rourkela on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said all 17 blocks of Sundargarh district would be equipped with astro-turf facility.Attending the second exhibition match between New South Wales (NSW)-XI of Australia and Odisha-XI at Biju Patnaik Hockey stadium here, Naveen said Sundargarh would be the only district having largest number of astro-turfs. Describing Sundargarh district as the cradle of hockey, he said players from Rourkela and Sundargarh continue to bring laurels for the State and the country.

The Chief Minister also announced to set up a High Performance Centre for Hockey at Bhubaneswar and strengthen the hockey coaching system in Rourkela. Naveen  hoped that the Prime Minister would respond positively to his request to officially notify hockey as India’s national game.Naveen said Odisha has organised international events, including the Champions Trophy and the final of the Hockey World League and added, “We are the proud organisers of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018. All arrangements have been made and we hope to successfully conduct the event.”

NSW-XI level series

NSW-XI levelled the two-match series of Odisha-NSW Hockey Series by winning the second exhibition match here on Sunday.NSW came from behind to defeat Odisha-XI 3-2 in a hard fought match. Two international exhibition matches under the series were held to promote Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, scheduled to start at Bhubaneswar from November 28. In a jam-packed stadium with 20,000 cheering spectators, Odisha team took 1-0 lead in the 25th minute with Prasan Tirkey netting a goal following a brilliant pass from skipper Roshan Minz. After the first half, Thomas Miotto scored a brilliant brace in 35th and 44th minute to give a 2-1 lead to NSW. Odisha skipper struck in the 53rd minute to level the score 2-2. But Odisha’s hope was short-lived as NSW skipper Kurt Lovett scored the winning goal three minutes later handing a well-deserved victory to his side. The first match of the series was won by Odisha 5-1.

Among others, hockey icon and former BJD MP Dilip Tirkey, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister C S Behera, Sundargarh district Collector S K Meena, RDA chairman S P Nayak, BJD MLAs Subrat Tarai and Mangla Kishan and Rourkela Municipal Corporation commissioner Rashmita Panda were present.

CM lays foundation stone for projects

Rourkela: After attending the international exhibition hockey match between New South Wales-XI and Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for  development projects and also inaugurated some completed projects in the steel city. District Information and Public Relations Officer A K Bhoi said the Chief Minister laid foundation for 25 projects worth around `137.33 crore towards development of parks, improvement of roads, strengthening health services and installation of LED street lighting system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp