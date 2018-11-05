Home States Odisha

BJP warns of stir over cop inaction

Delay in arresting the culprits in the shocking gang-rape of a minor in Polasara has provided fodder to the Opposition parties to criticise the ruling BJD Government in the State.

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha in Berhampur on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Delay in arresting the culprits in the shocking gang-rape of a minor in Polasara has provided fodder to the Opposition parties to criticise the ruling BJD Government in the State.
On Sunday, a team of BJP Mahila Morcha, led by its president Prabhati Parida and comprising former minister Surama Padhy, Lekhasree Samantsinhar, Jayanti Padhiari and Babita Patra accompanied by the party’s Ganjam district chief Kanhu Charan Pati visited the victim’s house in Balichai village and held discussions with her parents and villagers besides examining the crime spot.

The BJP team also met the victim at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and enquired about her health and treatment from the doctors. The members also met DIG (Southern Range) Asish Singh and sought immediate arrest of the culprits.

Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP members alleged that police investigation into the incident was lacking in many ways. “The forensic team did not have a sniffer dog. As per circumstantial evidence, local BJD activists had organised a feast in the night when the crime took place and the incident may be a fallout of it,” they said.

The police are helpless and unable to identify the culprits even after four days of the ghastly crime, the BJP leaders said and expressed dismay over the silence of BJD leaders on the matter.Demanding an impartial probe into the incident, the BJP team warned of burning effigies of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in front of all the Collectorates across the State if the perpetrators of the crime are not arrested within 24 hours.
On Wednesday night last week, three persons robbed the house of the victim, took her to a nearby farmland and took turns to rape her. Later, the girl was rescued by her parents and admitted to MKCGMCH. Meanwhile, police have formed four special teams to nab the culprits.

Besides, the cops have detained eight persons for questioning. Ganjam SP Brijesh Ray said basing on the description of the victim, sketches of the culprits would be prepared. “This will help police nab the culprits,” he said.

