Deaf and dumb woman sexually assaulted

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old deaf and dumb woman was sexually assaulted by three persons near her house at Golabai village under Jankia police limits in Khurda district on Saturday afternoon.The woman accompanied by her 18-year-old cousin sister had gone to attend nature’s call and while returning, they were waylaid by the miscreants. The woman’s younger sister managed to escape and informed her relatives.

When the family members and some villagers rushed to the spot, they found the victim lying with severe injuries on her private parts. She was rushed to a hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable. The police have launched a search operation to nab the accused. Meanwhile, the victim’s cousin sister, during investigation told the police that she knows one of the miscreants. The police suspect that the trio might have come to attack the victim’s cousin sister, but she managed to escape.

“According to the preliminary investigation, it seems that the victim’s private parts were attacked with a sharp weapon. Though her family members reached the spot in three to four minutes, we are not ruling out the possibility of attempt to rape,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said, adding that the woman’s condition has improved and she was stable.

The cops said the exact reason behind the victim’s injuries can be ascertained after getting the medical report. The victim’s family lodged a complaint in this regard on Sunday and a case has been registered under Section 376D and other Sections of IPC. “The culprits have been identified and they will be nabbed soon,” Khurda SP said.