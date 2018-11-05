Farmers’ march swells, massive showdown today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With farmers marching towards the State Capital from Cuttack and Khurda and a determined Odisha Government making all efforts to stop the march, a massive showdown is on the cards on Monday.In a last ditch effort, the Government deputed Finance Minister Shashi Bhushan Behera to persuade farmers leader and State convenor of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) Akshya Kumar to call off the march and come to the negotiating table.

While inviting the agitating farmers leaders for a discussion, the Finance Minister said the Government is ready to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to take up the farmers issue.Seeking a firm commitment from the Finance Minister, Kumar who has been spearheading the farmers movement under the aegis of NNKS on demand of 3 Ps - price, prestige and pension, said nothing less than promulgation of an ordinance for constitution of a welfare fund for farmers would be acceptable.

“We have lost faith on the Government as it had cheated us several times in the past. The demands remained unfulfilled even after several rounds discussions with senior officers, inter-ministerial panels and an Assembly committee. There is nothing more to discuss. What is required is concrete action,” Kumar told this paper.

The farmers leader, who has been leading the march from Kuakhia in Jajpur district for the past one week, said their next course of action depends on the Government decision on their demands.The farmers contingent, which has been detained by police near Hansapal and Tamando, got moral boost as Opposition Congress and BJP extended support to their cause. Joining the march, Congress leader and former MP Pradip Majhi targeted the BJD Government for ignoring the farmers. “We will cease the State Capital until our demands are fulfilled,” he said.

A delegation of the BJP led by State vice-president Samir Mohanty participated in the farmers rally and lambasted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for using police force to break the agitation.Joining the rally near Phulnakhara, former MP Baijayanat Panda condemned the attempts being made by Government to throttle the voices of farmers.

25 police platoons deployed

Commissionerate Police restricted the movement of farmers citing the agitators were not given permission for demonstrating in the city on November 5. The authorities have also clamped Section 144 of CrPC near Hanspal and Tamando in a bid to stop the protestors from proceeding further. “About 25 platoons of police force have been deployed at both the places for avoiding any untoward incident,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said.