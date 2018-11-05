Home States Odisha

Illegal cracker making units busted

As many as 22 illegal fireworks manufacturing units were detected during the six-hour raid conducted on 35 houses.

Published: 05th November 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police with seized firecrackers at Jagatpur | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cracking down on illegal firecracker manufacturing units at Trilochanpur and Mahajanpur villages in Jagatpur ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate Police on Sunday seized a huge quantity of explosive materials and arrested five persons in this connection.

Acting on several complaints about operation of illegal firecracker making units, a team of Jagatpur police led by ACP Trinath Mishra conducted a raid on the house of Rabi Nayak at Mahajanpur and nabbed him on Saturday evening. However, a group of villagers opposed the police and snatched away from the cops. Following the incident, DCP Akhilesvar Singh sent a special squad comprising IICs of Chauliaganj, Malgodown, Kandarpur, Choudwar and Mahila police stations and 20 officers led by Mishra conducted raid again by deploying seven platoons of force in the two villages on Sunday. 

As many as 22 illegal fireworks manufacturing units were detected during the six-hour raid conducted on 35 houses. A total seven cases have been registered in this connection and raid will continue till Diwali, said the ACP.The accused have been identified as Kishore Sahoo alias Makara, Rili Nayak, Laxmidhar Biswal, Rabi Narayan Swain and Raghunath Bhoi. Police also seized firecrackers worth more than ` five lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp