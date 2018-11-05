Home States Odisha

Odisha: Five Maoists, including Two women ultras, killed in police encounter

The encounter comes just over a week after three Chhattisgarh police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: At least five Maoists, including two female ultras, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests under Kalimela Police limits in Malkangiri district bordering Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday.

In a joint operation, teams of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) reached Bejangiwada Reserve Forest area on November 4 evening after receiving information about presence of the left wing extremists in the region.

"The security forces intercepted the Maoists in the wee hours of Monday, following which the ultras opened heavy fire at them. Subsequently, there was an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists. After the firing reduced, the security personnel conducted a combing operation and recovered bodies of five Maoists," Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said on Monday.

The police also seized two self-loading rifles (SLR), an Insas, one 303, a grenade and other ammunition from the spot. The security forces are yet to ascertain identities of the Maoists, but most likely the ultras were the members of Kalimela Dalam Division.

The police informed that sporadic firing continued later in the day and additional forces were called in to tackle the situation. Security forces had received information that the divisional committee member (DCM) Ranadeb was leading the Maoists in the area, but he could not be traced in the spot. Odisha Police dubbed the operation as a huge success by citing that Malkangiri district and area under Kalimela Police limits was the stronghold of the Naxals.

The police also informed that joint operations are being carried out at regular intervals along with the security agencies of the neighbouring States to tackle the Naxal menace in the bordering areas. "A team of SOG had visited Vizag about three days back and an operation was launched in the bordering areas of the two States," Dr Sharma said.

