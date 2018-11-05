Santhals look forward to Sohrai

Home States Odisha

Santhals of Mayurbhanj district are eagerly looking forward to the cattle festival of Sohrai, also called Bandhana.

BARIPADA: Santhals of Mayurbhanj district are eagerly looking forward to the cattle festival of Sohrai, also called Bandhana.The festival is observed with great enthusiasm by the Santhal tribe in Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts and also by Santhals from neighbouring States of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The festival, coinciding with the harvest of early varieties of paddy, is significant for the tribals in Mayurbhanj district. The Santhals observe the festival a day after the new moon (Amavasya) when other communities worship Goddess Kali and it continues for a fortnight.

Gurva Soren, a social activist and researcher on tribal culture, said the first phase of Sohrai or Bandhana festival commences with ‘Goth Puja’ during which fowl and rice are offered by villagers. Cow-dung, sun-dried rice, vermilion, mithi (a kind of spice) and powered rice is also offered to the deities. All these are placed on a window and is carried by a priest in his right hand while in his left hand, he carries a pot of water.

A villager, carrying a pot of rice beer, follows the priest and both proceed towards the ‘goth’ (grazing ground for cows). The priest then selects a place at the ‘goth’, cleans it with cow dung and water and offers prayers on behalf of the community. After the puja, the rice, fowl and rice beer are offered to ‘Maran Buru’ and other tribal deities. A community feast follows for which ‘Naeke’ (priest) prepares a delicacy with the heads of the scarified fowl, which is then offered to the gods.

‘Naeke’ heads the table at the community feast. In the evening, the cattle are herded to the goth with their horns anointed.Sohrai is followed by Gohal Puja which begins with a dance performed around a Karam branch carried and planted by two bachelors and cleansed with cow-dung by young Santhal maidens. It follows a community dance in which men and women participate in separate groups. At noon, offering of fowls and pigs are made to Goddess Kalimata. The rituals include washing of agricultural tools and their anointing with powdered rice and vermilion. The animals sacrificed during the festival are cooked and consumed by Santhal families.In the evening, the tribals assemble near akhra (the village dancing yard) and sing and dance round Karam branch.

