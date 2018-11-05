Stranded pilgrims reach safe place

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pilgrims from Ganjam district, who were stranded at a place in Uttarakhand during their return from Badrinath after heavy snowfall, reached a safe place on Sunday.Bijay Kumar Patra, one of the stranded pilgrims, informed The Express that they left the place in a bus after snowfall stopped and roads were cleared. “We have reached a place on the foothills, 50 km from Badrinath, and are safe,” Patra said.

Earlier, the pilgrims had informed the office of the State Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) that 42 people from Bhanjanagar in Ganjam along with their guide Bhagaban Suar on their return journey from Badrinath were stranded due to heavy snowfall and took shelter at ‘Hariyali Bhawan’, a dharmasala in the area. The road was blocked with 3-4 feet snow following heavy snowfall.They had also informed the SRC office that they were without food since Saturday night and were facing problems due to power cut.

Taking prompt action, the State Government wrote a letter to its Uttarakhand counterpart for necessary support and rescue of pilgrims from the stranded place.Joint Commissioner for Relief Prabhat Ranjan Mohapatra in his letter to Chamoli Collector urged the district administration to provide necessary support to stranded pilgrims and make arrangements for their safe return to Odisha. Mohapatra said they are in touch with the Relief Commissioner and other officials in Uttarakhand over phone in this regard.

Similarly, 35 pilgrims from Balasore have remained stranded in Badrinath. The pilgrims had taken shelter at an Army camp and on Sunday, they moved to a hotel. They will leave the place on Monday, added Mohapatra.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat requesting him for medical care and safe return of Odia pilgrims.The Uttarakhand Chief Minister in response said, “I have issued the orders for safe evacuation of all the pilgrims. We will take steps to ensure safety and security of everyone and keep you informed of the development.”

Mohapatra also informed that a helpline number 0674-2534177 has been released to collect information regarding pilgrims who are in difficulties and stranded.