Villagers build temporary bridge

BERHAMPUR: Tired of assurances by the authorities concerned, people of Kharikuan and adjacent villages in Mohona block of Gajapati district have constructed a temporary wooden bridge over Jatia nullah.

Over 3,000 residents of Nundurukua, Bhimsahi, Gahema and Randepada cross the nullah to reach Mohana, located around 3 km away, every day. The bridge over the nullah was washed away due to cyclone Titli and subsequent floods. The villagers, in the absence of a bridge, had to cover more than 20 km to reach Mohana.

Samual Sabar, a villager of Kharikuan, said the people had urged the Block Development Officer to construct a permanent bridge over the nullah on numerous occasions but in vain. The villagers, at a meeting, decided to construct a wooden bridge on their own and the work was completed in four days, said Isrial Sabar of Kharikuan.

Meanwhile, RWSS engineer, Mohona, Prabhas Chandra Satpathy said an action plan for the bridge has already been prepared and work will commence once funds are granted.