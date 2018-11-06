Baliyatra stall booking begins

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration on Monday started allocating plots for setting up stalls at Baliyatra, the biggest trade fair of the State, scheduled to begin from November 23.The administration has opened a temporary office of Sadar Tehsil near Gadagadia temple to allot plots for the traditional traders. The stall booking process for traditional traders will continue till November 18.

“We will start allocating plots to new traders from November 19 to 22,” said Sadar Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar Pratihari. This year, the administration has decided to extend the week-long trade fair by another four days till December 1 to observe “City Festival-2018’ from November 29 in view of Hockey World Cup.

Similarly, the administration has made modifications in the rate for allotment of plots. It has hiked the rates from `27 to `29 per sqft for setting up temporary shops this year. The traders wanting to avail up to 525 sqft of land will have to pay the last year’s land rent of `27 per sqft, while those seeking more than that will have to pay `29. Traders wanting to avail more than 4000 sq ft of land will have to take Collector’s permission.