BJP Yuva Morcha in Odisha protest over joblessness

Published: 06th November 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Protesting the failure of State Government in addressing the growing unemployment, activists of BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday locked up all employment exchanges in Odisha.

Hundreds of youths led by State Yuva Morcha president Tankadhar Tripathy demonstrated before the employment exchange office in the city demanding jobs for unemployed youths.

“The BJD Government has deceived youths by not providing them jobs. With no employment opportunities, youths of Odisha are migrating to other States in search of jobs and work as bonded labourers,” he said.

While the Centre is trying its best to create job opportunities for youths through skill development, Tripathy said the State Government is creating hurdles.

Educated unemployed youths  registering their names in the employment exchanges are waiting for years with a hope to receive a call for government jobs, which never materialised, Tripathy added.

