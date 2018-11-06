Bus owners stage demo  

By Express News Service

BARGARH : Private buses in the district went off the road on Monday as members of Bargarh District Private Bus Owners’ Association (BDPBOA) protested the Bargarh Municipality’s proposal to shift the existing private bus stand to a new location. They also staged a dharna in front of the collectorate here.

Due to the agitation, private buses from other districts did not come to Bargarh town causing inconvenience to commuters. President of BDPBOA, Bhismadev Dora said the Bargarh Municipality has constructed 70 shops at a place, 700 metres from the existing private bus stand.

Now, the Municipality is planning to shift the existing bus stand to a new place which will bring down the business at the newly constructed shops, he alleged, adding that the new location is not suitable to make a bus stand functional.