Home States Odisha

Bus owners stage demo  

Due to the agitation, private buses from other districts did not come to Bargarh town causing inconvenience to commuters.

Published: 06th November 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH : Private buses in the district went off the road on Monday as members of Bargarh District Private Bus Owners’ Association (BDPBOA) protested the Bargarh Municipality’s proposal to shift the existing private bus stand to a new location. They also staged a dharna in front of the collectorate here.

Due to the agitation, private buses from other districts did not come to Bargarh town causing inconvenience to commuters. President of BDPBOA, Bhismadev Dora said the Bargarh Municipality has constructed 70 shops at a place, 700 metres from the existing private bus stand.

Now, the Municipality is planning to shift the existing bus stand to a new place which will bring down the business at the newly constructed shops, he alleged, adding that the new location is not suitable to make a bus stand functional. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp