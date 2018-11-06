Cash awards for students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 35,490 meritorious students, who have successfully cleared annual Class-X (matriculation) examination, were awarded Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday.The Chief Minister also gave away Odia Bhasa Bruti award to 3,549 meritorious students who have scored higher marks in Odia language subject in the matric examinations. Each of the meritorious students were given a cash prize of `5000 in the two categories.

Presenting the awards through a video conferencing programme at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister said he is extremely happy that many students have accepted the challenge of excelling in the matriculation examination and they have proved their merit through strong determination.

Launching the ‘Mo School’ programme on the occasion of Children’s Day last year, the Chief Minister had announced a package of gifts for the students. Apart from the Chief Minister’s Merit Scholarship and Odia Bhasa Bruti awards, he had announced cash award of `one lakh for at least three best performing schools in each block. The cash award was given to 1,061 best performing schools.

Besides, parents of best performing students were felicitated by the Chief Minister at their respective schools though this programme. Naveen also gave away laptops to 15,000 meritorious students who have successfully passed the Plus-II examinations. During his interaction with the students, Naveen asked them to contribute in whatever way for development of their villages and the society.