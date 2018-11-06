Home States Odisha

Cops gear up to ensure SC order, safe Diwali  

 Sundargarh district administration and Rourkela Police have beefed up measures to ensure implementation of fire safety guidelines ahead of Diwali.

Published: 06th November 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district administration and Rourkela Police have beefed up measures to ensure implementation of fire safety guidelines ahead of Diwali. This year, six vending zones have been set up for sale of fire crackers in the Steel City.Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said all police stations have been instructed to strictly implement guidelines issued by the Director General of Police for implementation of  the Supreme Court’s order on the use of firecrackers during Diwali. Police have already started checking different places for illegal storage or sale of fire crackers.

The Collector has allowed sale of crackers at six places including Sector-13 ground, Koel Nagar, Balughat and Birsa Munda stadium by authorised vendors. This year, permission was not given to sell crackers at Power House Road area. Vendors have been asked to make necessary arrangements including storage of water and sand and keep distance between shops to prevent fire mishap.

The SP informed that on the day of Diwali, cracker bursting would be allowed for two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm and added that police patrolling would be intensified to take violators of guidelines to task. 
In the past, fire mishaps during Diwali had resulted in widespread damage and loss of life. On October 18, 2017, a massive fire had gutted 46 makeshift fire crackers shops and 18 motorcycles at the cracker vending zone near Power House Road. The mishap had claimed one life and property loss was pegged at over `1.5 crore.

On September 17 this year, a massive explosion occurred in the house of businessman Jawahar Srivastava at Telugupada under Madhusudanpali slum here. Explosive substances were illegally stored in the house for manufacturing fire crackers. Jawahar’s two daughters-in-law had died and the concrete roof was ripped apart with debris damaging 30 adjoining asbestos-roof houses in the incident. Later, Jawahar and his two sons were arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp