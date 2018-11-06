Diwali gift for PSU employees in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Monday announced a two-per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the employees of the State-owned public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The hike, a Diwali gift for PSU employees, will be effective from July 1, 2018.

The State PSU employees, who are getting revised salary from 2017, are eligible to get the benefits. With this announcement, the DA increases from seven per cent to nine per cent, said an official communication from the office of the Chief Minister.In October, the Government had effected additional two per cent hike in the DA of its employees and pensioners.

The State’s move came after the Union Cabinet hiked the DA for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by two per cent with retrospective effect from July.

The DA hike for Central Government employees was in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.