Five Maoists killed in fierce gun battle

MALKANGIRI /BHUBANESWAR: In a major combat operation against Left wing extremists, the Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans gunned down five hardcore Maoists, including two women, in a fierce gun battle in Alurkota-Sanyasiguda forest under Kalimela police limits of Malkangiri district bordering Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday.

Acting on intelligence reports of presence of 15-20 Maoists in a camp, teams of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) reached Bejangiwada Reserve Forest area on Sunday night. As they were about to reach the camp in the pre-dawn hours, the Maoists fired indiscriminately at the SOG jawans who retaliated. After four hours of exchange of fire, the rebels retreated. Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said the police seized two self-loading rifles (SLR), an Insas, one 303, a grenade and other ammunition from the spot.

Later, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation and recovered five bodies from the encounter spot, he added. While identity of three slain Maoists has been established, two bodies are yet to be identified. However, the most wanted Maoist Ranadeb, the Kalimela Dalam area committee chief, managed to escape. Ranadeb and others have reportedly received bullet injuries, police sources said.

The killed Maoists who were identified include Area Committee member Unga Sodi alias Kirti, party member Mase Madhi alias Sunni who are natives of Rajulkonda village under Kalimela police limits. The other woman cadre has been identified as Seema Kendruka alias Sushila, who is a native of Balipeta village under Narayanpatna police limits in Koraput district.

All the five killed rebels were reportedly working with the Kalimela Dalam area committee. Sources said, sporadic firing continued later in the day and additional forces were called in to tackle the situation. Joint operations by security agencies of the neighbouring States are being carried out at regular intervals along the bordering areas. “A team of SOG had visited Visakhapatnam about three days back and an operation was launched in the bordering areas of the two States,” Dr Sharma said.