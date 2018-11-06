Home States Odisha

  Jasoda on job but tigress Sundari remains elusive in Odisha

Elephant Jasoda reached Satkosia Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning and after taking a day’s rest, joined the tranquillising team from Sunday.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Though two days have passed since an elephant from Chandaka was pressed into service to help in the tranquillisation process of Sundari, the tigress continues to remain out of reach of the forest officials.

Sources said the tigress slipped from Kadalikhole jungle to Majhipara-Behera Sahi reserve forest on Monday.

Elephant Jasoda reached Satkosia Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning and after taking a day’s rest, joined the tranquillising team from Sunday. More than 20 forest personnel and doctors are accompanying the elephant in the mission.

Official sources said Sundari and Jasoda have come face to face four times in the last two days but tranquillisation could not take place as the tigress was not in a position to be fired at.

“Utmost care and caution should be taken while carrying out the tranquillisation process. The dart should not be fired at any other parts except the back of the tigress. If it hits the head, it may cause death of the animal,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Additional PCCF) of Angul Circle Sudarshan Panda.

The team on the elephant’s back had traced the tigress on Sunday but before they could fire a shot, Sundari escaped deep into the forest. She was earlier traced in Kadalikhole forest where there are plenty of prey available for her. But later, she changed her place, Panda said.

The Additional PCCF further said unless the tigress is sighted properly, tranquillisation cannot take place.

“Efforts are on to capture Sundari and if necessary, we will bring in more elephants for the purpose. Sooner it is captured, the better for us and for the locality,” he said.Meanwhile, locals of Majhipara and Behera Sahi are in a state of panic as the tigress is camping in the nearby forest.

