Jeypore farmers stare at crop loss  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Boikanthpur village under Batasana gram panchayat is facing drought-like situation. Paddy crops in the rain-fed village under Kotpad block have dried up due to lack of irrigation water.Paddy was cultivated in around 200 acres of land in the village and its peripheral areas in June and July. The crops are now in flowering stage but in absence of irrigation water, those are drying up and the yield may come down, the farmers apprehend. Apparently, the canals that supply water to the crops from Kotpad main canal were damaged and are being repaired now.

Kotpad block lies at the tail end point of Upper Kolab Irrigation System. Although farmers had appealed to both Revenue and Agriculture Department officials to conduct a survey and ascertain the extent of crop loss, there has been no response.

Earlier, farmers of Jeypore, Borrgigumma, Kotpad and Kundra blocks had reported 50 per cent crop loss in the current crop season as irrigation water did not reach the tail end of different distributary systems under Upper Kolab project. Sans water, crops in Kundra, Ghatbagara, Patraput, Solpa, Dhanpur, Nuagam, Batasana, Sosahandi, Borrigumma and Kusumi areas had withered. Farmers of Boikanthpur have demanded Government intervention in dealing with crop loss.

Millers demand facilities

MEMBERS of Koraput Millers Association have demanded the district administration to provide various facilities during paddy procurement that will begin from November 9 in the district. In a release on Monday, they demanded that the State Civil Supply Corporation should provide them gunny bags to stock paddy in the mandis after procurement, facilities to transport procured paddy from mandis to milling points and clearance of their dues by the district civil supply office, among other things. They threatened of not participating in the procurement process if their demands are not met.

As many as 107 mandis will be opened in the district for procurement from Friday and 90 millers have come forward to participate in the process. The Corporation is expected to procure over 20 lakh quintal of paddy from farmers through PACS and give it to millers for custom milling in the current kharif season.