Jumbo herd damages paddy crop in Odisha's Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A herd of 40 elephants has damaged standing crops in several villages under Barachana block of Jajpur district. The paddy crop in hundreds of acres of land in Siha, Salapada, Samiha, Kaimatia, Bairee, Bantala, Kolha, Chanditala and Darpan villages has been damaged in the the last two days.

Chandramani Paramanik of Siha village said he had grown paddy in four acres of land and the crop was ready to be harvested.

“But the herd of elephants damaged the crop last night,” he said, adding several fruit trees on his homestead land were also destroyed by the herd. The harried farmer said the Government should provide adequate assistance for the loss caused by the wild elephants.

The people of the affected villages said apart from causing crop loss, the elephants also posed threat to human lives. They have urged the Forest department to drive the elephants into the forest. Meanwhile, Forest department sources said the herd comprising 40 elephants has strayed into several villages in the western part of Barachana block.

The herd might have strayed from the neighbouring Dhenkanal forest area. A forest official said the affected farmers will be compensated in accordance with Government norms. He said strict vigil is being maintained on the movement of the herd and it will soon be sent back to the forest.