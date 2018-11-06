Home States Odisha

Man booked in Odisha for allegedly giving triple talaq to wife  

Kendrapara Sadar police on Monday registered a case against a man for allegedly giving triple ‘talaq’ to his wife.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara Sadar police on Monday registered a case against a man for allegedly giving triple ‘talaq’ to his wife.On Sunday, 25-year-old Rumana Parwin of Mirjapatana within Kendrapara Sadar police limits lodged an FIR against her 28-year-old husband Sk Salauddin for giving her instant divorce.

In her complaint, Rumana alleged that she had married Salauddin, a businessman of Mugulbag village, on January 4, 2017. Her parents had given Rs 2 lakh, gold ornaments worth around ` one lakh and household furniture as dowry to Salauddin at the time of marriage. However, the accused demanded a car four months back, she alleged.

When Rumana’s parents expressed their inability to fulfil Salauddin’s demand, her in-laws started torturing her mentally and physically. The victim further alleged that she was harassed after she gave birth to a baby girl four months back. On Saturday, Salauddin uttered the word ‘talaq’ thrice in his house, Rumana said and added that after divorce, her in-laws and husband forced her to leave the house and threatened her.  

Acting on the FIR, police registered a case under 498 A of the IPC besides Sections 3 and 4 under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018 against Salauddin. Further investigation into the matter is on, said Kendrapara Sadar IIC Kabuli Barik.

Notably, another Muslim woman, Taksima Khatun of Chaudakulata village in Pattamundai, had also lodged a complaint with police last month accusing her husband Sk Rija Ahmad of Kalapahada of illegally divorcing her by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice over phone from Punjab.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had banned ‘triple talaq’, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. In December, the Lok Sabha had passed a landmark Bill that made instant triple ‘talaq’ a criminal offence and proposed a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who would divorce his wife by uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

After the Bill was not passed in Rajya Sabha, the Central Government had promulgated an ordinance in September.Later, the apex court had also dismissed a petition challenging the triple ‘talaq’ ordinance.

