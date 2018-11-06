Polythene, garbage headache for civic body

Shiva Prasad Dora By

Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Lack of a solid waste management plan and use of polythene for domestic and commercial uses are two burning issues that continue to haunt Rayagada Municipality. While polythene has become indispensable for residents, the municipality authorities are least concerned about taking steps to control its usage.

Last year, the civic body had raided some shops in the town using polythene and penalised the shop owners. However, this did not create any awareness among the locals about adverse effects of polythene usage. From roadside vendors to shopping malls, polythene bags of less than 50 microns are being used by everyone.

Similarly, there is little space in the town to dump garbage as a result of which, heaps of garbage can be seen piling up every where. Around 28 tonne of solid waste is generated in the town daily and is dumped near Burdalpalamma temple.While the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) had approved dumping of garbage near Burdapalamma temple, the locals have been opposing it owing to religious sentiments. The sanitation staff engaged by the civic body dump garbage in populated places and burn those despite the fact that burning of polythene releases toxic gas which is harmful for humans. According to reports, around `13 lakh is spent towards garbage disposal every month.

Meanwhile, tender awarded to the contractor, who was entrusted with garbage disposal and sanitation in 16 Wards of Rayagada town, was cancelled by Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar on Monday. Locals, for the last several years, have been accusing the Rayagada Municipality of being indifferent towards disposal of the town’s waste.

According to reports, tender in connection with garbage disposal and sanitation from the areas under municipality limits was floated in 2013 and a contractor was chosen for the job for two years. After expiry of the tender, it was renewed. After dissolution of Municipality Council in September, Collector was in charge of the civic body from October. The Council had extended the contract till March 31, 2019.

However, after the contractor’s tenure ended on October 31, none of his sanitation staff reported to duty and the civic body did not have enough workers to carry out garbage disposal and sanitation works.The Collector met with workers hired by the contractor on Sunday and the latter expressed interest in continuing the work under the municipality.The Collector informed that the workers will get remuneration under the State Government guidelines and would be provided with uniforms, caps, masks and gloves. She added that a fresh tender for sanitation works will be floated soon.