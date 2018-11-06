Home States Odisha

Science parks in 10 Odisha districts in first phase: Government

The State Government will set up science centres and parks in 10 districts including Ganjam, Keonjhar and Koraput in the first phase.

Published: 06th November 2018

By Express News Service



According to Director, Science and Technology Department, Rashid Khan construction work of these projects will be taken up by agencies like National Projects Construction Corporation Limited, Bridge and Roof Corporation (India) Limited, National Building Construction Limited, Central Public Works Department, Bhubaneswar and IDCO.

Khan has also asked all departments concerned, including School and Mass Education, SC&ST Development and Housing & Urban Development, to furnish terms and conditions required to be issued to construction agencies prior to commencement of these projects.

The proposed science centres will consist of a popular science gallery, exhibit development laboratory, science park, conference room for teacher training, science quiz and science seminar along with few other required facilities.

Sources in the Department said, the science centre in Ganjam will be set up at Bikrampur mouza near Gopalpur on 10 acres of land. In Koraput, the centre will come up on 5 acres in Umuri under Jeypore tehsil and Keonjhar it will be set up at Bodapalasa on 8 to 10 acres of land.

Sources in the department said Rs 6 crore will be allotted for each science centres in Ganjam, Koraput and Keonjhar.Currently, a Regional Science Centre under National Council of Science Museum is functional here in the city where galleries of motion, 3d film theatre, Science Park, prehistoric life park with light and sound system exists.

