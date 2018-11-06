SOA scientist to get global education award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted scientist and Research Professor of SOA University Lala Behari Sukla will receive the prestigious Global Education and Corporate Leadership Award-2018. Prof Sukla, who is presently the Director of Bio-fuels and Bio-processing Research Centre at SOA University here, was selected for his outstanding performance in bio-fuel research.

Earlier, Prof Sukla had worked as Chief Scientist at Bio-resources Engineering Department at CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Material Technology, Bhubaneswar. He had also served as Emeritus Scientist in CSIR and Emeritus Professor in Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research, Delhi.

He is also recipient of several prestigious awards like Prof SR Vyas Memorial Award instituted by Association of Microbiologists of India (in 2010 for his significant contribution for development of microbiology in India. He has also received the IIME Mineral Beneficiation Award in 2009 and Sita Ram Rungta Memorial Award, instituted by Society of Geoscientists and Allied Technologists, in 2007.