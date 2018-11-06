Home States Odisha

Special teacher aspirants gherao Odisha Primary Education Department office in Bhubaneswar

Published: 06th November 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:16 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of students holding degrees and diplomas in special education, staged an agitated in front of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) office here seeking immediate appointment of special educators in primary and upper primary level across the State to improve standard of education for differently-abled children. 

The students and special educator aspirants alleged that special educators for such students are yet to be appointed in schools even though the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which came into force in 2016, has provisions for appointment of special educators in schools at primary and upper primary schools to help differently-abled students. 

The agitators alleged that not a single special educator in the State has been appointed so far. Members of Odisha Special Educator Federation for Divyang (OSEFD) also submitted a memorandum to OPEPA officials seeking immediate appointment of special educators in all schools at the elementary level. 

It may be mentioned here that taking note of the disregard of the provision laid down under the Act, Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) Kamlesh Kumar Pandey had written to the State Government in May, 2018 asking Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi to take required steps for appointment of special educators in primary and middle level schools in Odisha.

Acting on the direction, Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) in an official communique in June this year had urged the S&ME department to implement the provision and submit an action taken report in this regard within 30 days. 

However, the S&ME department is reportedly yet to act on the matter.

