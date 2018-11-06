Home States Odisha

Steel City sees brisk business on Dhanteras

Buying gold or anything precious on the occasion of Dhanteras is believed to usher in prosperity.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Buying gold or anything precious on the occasion of Dhanteras is believed to usher in prosperity. Going by this belief, people in large number bought gold jewellery and home appliances on Monday. Owing to its cosmopolitan population, Dhanteras holds significance in Rourkela.In the morning, the jewellery outlets were attractively decorated with flowers and lights to welcome customers on the ‘auspicious’ day. Market places were abuzz with activities as buyers from all strata of life made beeline to the shops in the afternoon.

Proprietor of Radhika Jewellers, Rajesh Prasad said before Dhanteras sales were not encouraging but from Monday, rush of buyers increased and today’s sale would make up for the deficit. Prasad said despite the 18 carat gold price shooting up to `31,300 per 10 grams, it was no deterrent for buyers.

In fact, all jewellers in the city did brisk business with people buying both gold and silver items. There are 25 large jewellery showrooms besides the small and medium outlets. However, price of gold varied from one shop to another.

Another jeweller, Dinesh Prasad said compared to last year, gold price is high, but people prefer to invest in them with Dhanteras being the most preferred occasion for the purchase. Similarly, dealers of electronic home appliances and consumer goods made brisk business.

