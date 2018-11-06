Struggling Diya makers in Odisha hope for a bright Diwali  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With only a day left for Diwali, the traditional Diya makers of Kumbhara Sahi on the outskirts of Kendrapara town are on their toes to prepare various sizes of earthen lamps with a hope to make a fast buck during the festival of lights.

“We have been making Diyas for the last one month for Diwali. Many potters are also engaged in making clay idols of the deities. The festival of lights is the only season for us to earn more money,” said Tapan Behera, an artisan of Kumbhara Sahi.

Diyas are painted with different colours to make it more attractive. While the price of a coloured Diya ranges from `10 to `50, the cost of the traditional earthen lamps varies between ` two and `10, said another Diya maker Ashok Behera.

However, the potter families rued over the dying interest among youths in the craft. “The shortage of skilled labour is the biggest hurdle for the business. Some of us continue to hold on to the dying craft only to keep the hereditary tradition alive. One cannot make ends meet in this profession,” said 43-year-old Basanti Behera while baking Diyas.

Once a bustling colony of around 50 households engaged in the craft two decades back, Kumbhara Sahi today has only 20 families continuing with the trade. Sixty five-year-old Madhaba Behera said his only son Pravat supports him in making Diyas during the festive season. However, Pravat does not want his children to become potters since the craft does not pay much, he said.

“For generations, we have been making Diyas to light up houses of many on Diwali. But the preferential shift from Diyas to candles and lights has cast a shadow on our age-old trade. Amidst high labour and production cost as well as dwindling demand of our craft, a large number of Diya makers are facing an uncertain future,” said 45-year-old Manoj Behera.

This year’s Diwali will be more eco-friendly as the Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on bursting of crackers. The court has also allowed the manufacture and sale of only ‘green crackers’ that have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals.

“We hope people will spend more money to illuminate their houses with earthen Diyas,” said Amarbara Biswal, a social worker of Kendrapara.