Tickets fly off counters

Hockey fever is building up in the State and the mad rush for tickets tells it all.

Published: 06th November 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:10 PM

‘My heart beats for hockey’ campaign logo installed in front of Khimji showroom at Sahid Nagar on Monday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Hockey fever is building up in the State and the mad rush for tickets tells it all. Barely an hour after over the counter sale began on Monday, the tickets flew off the shelves leaving many fans disappointed. Physical sale of tickets for league and knockout round matches of India team of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup began at Box Office near Gate no 9 in Kalinga Stadium and 20 outlets in Twin City started at 10 am.

The fans started turning up in large numbers at the stadium from as early as 6 am to book their tickets. Even after standing for long hours, many were forced to return empty handed barely an hour after the counters opened. This, despite the  fact that organisers restricted the maximum number of tickets per person to two with an aim to check bulk purchase.

The enthusiastic crowd included people from all sections of the society, senior citizens as well as physically challenged. A senior citizen, Sarthak Mishra said, “As this is the first time that is Odisha hosting Hockey World Cup and a third for the country, I do not want to miss this chance. I came to the stadium early in the morning to get my tickets. They made number of counters to avoid the rush but there is no special counter for physically-challenged persons and senior citizens like special counters for women.”
The opening match on November 28 will see World No 3 Belgium start their campaign against World No 11 Canada. The host nation, ranked 5th in the world, will also be in action on the opening day as they face World No 15 South Africa in the second match. Indian team is scheduled to play two more matches in Pool C, which will be against Belgium and Canada on December 2 and 8 respectively.


The organisers seem to have given a thought to pricing as well to attract more crowd as general tickets are reasonably priced. While it is `200 for East Stand, it is `100 for North Stand and South Stand for Pool and Crossover matches the prices for Knockout, Semi-Finals and Final matches are priced at `250 (East Stand), `150 (North Stand) and `150 (South Stand).Similar rush for tickets prevailed in other outlets in the twin city.

FIH honour for CM
Bhubaneswar: Hockey India on Monday congratulated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for being bestowed with the prestigious Federation of International Hockey (FIH) President’s Award, at Delhi on November 1. The award was given as a special recognition by FIH, the world governing body for hockey, to honour the Chief Minister’s endeavour in promoting the sport and his Government’s incredible enthusiasm in making Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar-2018 a grand success.

Naveen, an ardent sports lover, was bestowed with the award at the recently concluded 46th FIH Congress at Delhi.  “On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to congratulate Naveen Patnaik, for being bestowed with the prestigious FIH President’s Award. It is a befitting honour for a man who has been in the forefront of developing sports and hockey in specific in the region of Odisha.

By coming forward to partner Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar-2018 as the main sponsor, Odisha Government led by Naveen Patnaik has ensured that the marquee event will be played in front of a home crowd, and the passion Odisha prides over hockey will be seen world over,” stated Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad.

