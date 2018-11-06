Home States Odisha

Tiger remnants:  CB probe begins

Nayak said they visited the site where the tiger was killed and the spot where it was dumped.

BARGARH : A four-member team led by DSP, Crime Branch, Wildlife Cell, Bilasini Nayak on Monday began probe into seizure of the remnants of a large cat, believed to be a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT), from Damodarpara, a hamlet of Khajuria village located adjacent to the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in the district. The team visited the spot where the remnants were found and interacted with the villagers.

Nayak said they visited the site where the tiger was killed and the spot where it was dumped. They also ascertained the distance of the site from the sanctuary and the village as well. The team, which was formed on the direction of Additional DGP, Crime Branch Santosh Upadhyay will submit the report after completion of the probe, she added.

Meanwhile, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bargarh, Abhay Kumar Dalai informed that a two-member National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) team comprising Assistant Inspector General for Forest, NTCA, Regional Office, Nagpur, Hemant Kamdi and Regional Deputy Director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Central Region, Jabalpur, Abhijit Roy Choudhury visited the spot. They also investigated into the matter, Kumar said. 

The Forest department officials had seized the remnants of the suspected tiger after honorary wildlife warden Subhendu Mallik got information from reliable sources on October 28. Mallik had informed the Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha and subsequently, the forest officials recovered the remnants from the spot.
After investigation, the forest officials arrested four persons in this connection and seized a pug besides seven whiskers of the large cat from their possession on November 3.

Prior to this, the Forest department had suspended Forester of Kamgaon Section Parshuram Behera and forest guard Pravasini Mahananda of Khajuria Beat under Kamgaon Section in the district on charges of dereliction of duty.

