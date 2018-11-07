Absconding ponzi firm owner couple nabbed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After giving cops the slip for over six months, the owner couple of a ponzi firm, accused of cheating crores of rupees from gullible depositors of Ganjam and other places, was nabbed by Golonthara police on Monday.On a tip off that the couple, identified as Braja Mohan Patnaik and Tridhara Mohanty, was in Bhubaneswar, Golonthara IIC Alok Jena reached the State Capital and arrested them. The accused duo was brought to Berhampur on Tuesday.

Berhampur SP Pinak Misra said police produced the two in a special chit fund court and sought five-day remand of the couple for interrogation. However, the court allowed a three-day remand to the cops.

Braja and Tridhara started a chit fund firm M/s Datum at Kanisi within Golonthara police limits in 2006. The husband and wife were the managing director and director of the firm respectively. Promising to double the money under various schemes, they collected around `50 crore from around 1,558 gullible depositors. However, the couple failed to pay the promised sum after maturity to the depositors.

In March, some of the duped depositors reached Datum office and demanded their money back, thereby creating a law and order situation.

Following the incident, police raided the chit fund firm’s office and seized documents, computer hard disks besides arresting two staff, Bijay Mohapatra and T Balaji Patra, of the firm.However, Braja and Tridhara managed to escape. Later, police sealed the office and froze the firm’s bank accounts besides launching a search for the absconding couple.

The SP said details of the couple’s property, amount of money collected from depositors by them as well as the number of staff and agents in the firm would be obtained from the accused duo during interrogation.

4 realtors held for cheating

Baidyanathpur police arrested four realtors on charges of cheating a woman. The four are Ramesh Patra, Ashok Mohapatra, Parmananda Behera and Gopal Krushna Panda.IIC Jayakrushna Patnaik said the four had opened a real estate firm M/s Future Infra Ltd at Subarao Chowk in 2013 and dealt with purchase and sale of land in and around the city.

One Hemalata Behera purchased two plots on the city outskirts from the firm and paid `16 lakh. The firm even registered the two plots in the name of Hemalata.Recently, when Hemalata reached her plots to construct a house, she found that the land already had owners. During verification of land records, she also found that registration in her name was fake. When Hemalata approached the real estate firm and demanded refund of her money, the accused avoided her.The four accused were produced in court.

Depositors duped of Rs 50 lakh in Jajpur

Jajpur: YET another instance of a chit fund company duping hundreds of depositors of lakhs of rupees has come to light at Sukinda Chromites Valley in Jajpur district. About 40 people lodged a complaint with Kaliapani police on Tuesday stating that a ponzi firm had duped them of their deposited money. Sources said hundreds of depositors from Kaliapani area were duped to the tune of `50 lakh by a chit fund firm Samruddha Jeevan through various attractive schemes. The investors had deposited their hard earned money through the firm’s local agent. “I had deposited `50,000 with Samruddha Jeevan after my neighbour Tarani Kumar Mahanta, who works as the agent for the company, assured that my money would be doubled in three years. But I am yet to get back my deposit and any interest on maturity,” said Bhuban Mohanta, one of the investors. He said the company’s agent has gone into hiding while the office has been shut. Police said as per initial assessment, the company had collected `50 lakh from people, especially tribals, with the assurance that their money would be doubled in three years. Kaliapani IIC Yubaraj Swain said several complaints have been lodged against Samruddha Jeevan by the depositors who were duped by the firm. Probe into the matter is underway.