Home States Odisha

Absconding ponzi firm owner couple nabbed

Berhampur SP Pinak Misra said police produced the two in a special chit fund court and sought five-day remand of the couple for interrogation.

Published: 07th November 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After giving cops the slip for over six months, the owner couple of a ponzi firm, accused of cheating crores of rupees from gullible depositors of Ganjam and other places, was nabbed by Golonthara police on Monday.On a tip off that the couple, identified as Braja Mohan Patnaik and Tridhara Mohanty, was in Bhubaneswar, Golonthara IIC Alok Jena reached the State Capital and arrested them. The accused duo was brought to Berhampur on Tuesday.

Berhampur SP Pinak Misra said police produced the two in a special chit fund court and sought five-day remand of the couple for interrogation. However, the court allowed a three-day remand to the cops.
Braja and Tridhara started a chit fund firm M/s Datum at Kanisi within Golonthara police limits in 2006. The husband and wife were the managing director and director of the firm respectively. Promising to double the money under various schemes, they collected around `50 crore from around 1,558 gullible depositors. However, the couple failed to pay the promised sum after maturity to the depositors.
In March, some of the duped depositors reached Datum office and demanded their money back, thereby creating a law and order situation.

Following the incident, police raided the chit fund firm’s office and seized documents, computer hard disks besides arresting two staff, Bijay Mohapatra and T Balaji Patra, of the firm.However, Braja and Tridhara managed to escape. Later, police sealed the office and froze the firm’s bank accounts besides launching a search for the absconding couple.

The SP said details of the couple’s property, amount of money collected from depositors by them as well as the number of staff and agents in the firm would be obtained from the accused duo during interrogation.

4 realtors held for cheating

Baidyanathpur police arrested four realtors on charges of cheating a woman. The four are Ramesh Patra, Ashok Mohapatra, Parmananda Behera and Gopal Krushna Panda.IIC Jayakrushna Patnaik said the four had opened a real estate firm M/s Future Infra Ltd at Subarao Chowk in 2013 and dealt with purchase and sale of land in and around the city.

One Hemalata Behera purchased two plots on the city outskirts from the firm and paid `16 lakh. The firm even registered the two plots in the name of Hemalata.Recently, when Hemalata reached her plots to construct a house, she found that the land already had owners. During verification of land records, she also found that registration in her name was fake. When Hemalata approached the real estate firm and demanded refund of her money, the accused avoided her.The four accused were produced in court.

Depositors duped of Rs 50 lakh in Jajpur

Jajpur: YET another instance of a chit fund company duping hundreds of depositors of lakhs of rupees has come to light at Sukinda Chromites Valley in Jajpur district. About 40 people lodged a complaint with Kaliapani police on Tuesday stating that a ponzi firm had duped them of their deposited money. Sources said hundreds of depositors from Kaliapani area were duped to the tune of `50 lakh by a chit fund firm Samruddha Jeevan through various attractive schemes. The investors had deposited their hard earned money through the firm’s local agent. “I had deposited `50,000 with Samruddha Jeevan after my neighbour Tarani Kumar Mahanta, who works as the agent for the company, assured that my money would be doubled in three years. But I am yet to get back my deposit and any interest on maturity,” said Bhuban Mohanta, one of the investors. He said the company’s agent has gone into hiding while the office has been shut. Police said as per initial assessment, the company had collected `50 lakh from people, especially tribals, with the assurance that their money would be doubled in three years. Kaliapani IIC Yubaraj Swain said several complaints have been lodged against Samruddha Jeevan by the depositors who were duped by the firm. Probe into the matter is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp