Administration draws flak for Parab

Efforts to contact the Collector over the issue, failed to yield response.  

Published: 07th November 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of panchayat level Parab celebration | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A group of social activists and members of the intelligentsia have flayed the administration for using government employees in large numbers to hold the Parab festival at both panchayat and district level.

Koraput administration had engaged over 3,000 government employees in organising the three-day-long panchayat-level Parab festival, thereby affecting administrative work in different departments. Parab, a the three-day cultural extravaganza showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Koraput, is organised by the district administration in October-November every year. While the panchayat level festival began in Kotia on October 28 and continued for three days, the main function will be held in Koraput from November 16 to 18.

They alleged that although the tribal jamboree is being organised by the district administration since 1994 with an aim to find out hidden tribal talents and provide them a platform, the festival is now held only for entertainment purpose. The entire festival has been hijacked by government machineries, they alleged.
GK Pradhan, a villager of Narayanpatna, said he wanted to meet the tehsildar for discussing implementation of a government scheme in his village in October but he was busy in Parab festival for nearly a month.

Efforts to contact the Collector over the issue, failed to yield response.Earlier, social activists had urged the district administration to suspend the festival in the wake of the cyclone and subsequent flood in various districts. In a release, they had stated that at a time when people of neighbouring Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajapati districts are affected by twin calamities, spending funds on organising Parab would be unethical on the part of the local administration. Apparently, the administration has earmarked an amount of `10 crore for the festival. 

