Death traps for jumbos: Cables found dangling at 380 places

Energy and Forest officials of Baripada territorial division seem to have learnt no lesson from the tragic electrocution death of seven elephants in Dhenkanal recently.

A file photo of the carcass of the tusker which died due to electrocution at Jharijamda village under Betnoti range last year | Express

BARIPADA: Energy and Forest officials of Baripada territorial division seem to have learnt no lesson from the tragic electrocution death of seven elephants in Dhenkanal recently. Exposing their shocking level of neglect, electricity cables have been found dangling precariously at a whopping 380 places along the elephant movement paths in the division.

The sagging electricity cables are death traps in waiting for herds of elephants from Similipal Biosphere Reserve and its foothills that stray into human habitations on a regular basis. The killer wires also pose a major threat to the movement of jumbos from neighbouring Jharkhand which witnesses a spurt during the harvesting season of paddy crop. Officials sources said the elephants stick to their traditional paths during their movement in areas under the division.

In June last year, an elephant had died in Jharijamda village near Barjul under Betnoti range of the division after coming in contact with an 11 KV line. Forester Arpita Devangana was placed under suspension for her negligence which led to the jumbo death. A case was also registered against a Junior Engineer and another official of NESCO, Baripada division as Jharijamda was part of the elephant corridor.   

This apart, the jumbos regularly wreak havoc on crops and destroy property of locals living in villages near the elephant corridor as the forest officials are yet to erect solar fencing.Locals said lack of coordination between Forest and Energy departments has given rise to the unsafe situation.Baripada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swayam Mallik said officials have identified all the 380 places, where electricity cables are hanging low, in Shymakhunta, Rashgobindpur, Betnoti, Badasahi, Moroda and Khunta areas under the division.

Superintending Engineer of NESCO, Mayurbhanj, Rajib Kumar Nayak said a plan estimate of `25 crore was submitted to the State Government for repairing the sagging electricity wires in the elephant corridor. “A sum of `10 crore has been sanctioned in the first phase and 90 per cent of repair works have been completed. The next phase repair work will be taken up after the Government releases more funds,” he added.

