Home States Odisha

Ear and eco-friendly Diwali expected in Kendrapara

Bijaya Behera, a cracker maker from Kapileswar village, said consumers nowadays prefer low-decibel crackers.

Published: 07th November 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cracker-makers busy at work in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Diwali in Kendrapara district and nearby areas this year is expected to be less noisy and more eco-friendly owing to ban on high-decibel crackers and bursting of crackers restricted to two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm.

“Around 60 cracker makers in the district are focusing on manufacturing low-decibel crackers due to change in people’s preferences and imposition of the apex court’s order,” said Sarat Behera, a cracker maker of Garapur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

Bijaya Behera, a cracker maker from Kapileswar village, said consumers nowadays prefer low-decibel crackers. He added that cracker manufacturers have shifted to gun powder from metal powder this year. “This would help in reducing air pollution, making the festival more eco-friendly,” Bijaya said.
However, some cracker makers expressed their angst over the Supreme Court order. Gobinda Sahoo, a cracker maker of Garapur village, said the apex court’s decision to ban manufacture, sale and use of loud firecrackers has put the fire cracker manufacturers of the district in a fix. He said several cracker makers have already manufactured high-decibel crackers in the district and nearby areas.

Sources said a large number of cracker manufacturing units are being run in a clandestine manner at Kapileswar, Garapur, Baro and other villages. “Several such units have no licence. Some even operate from the backyard of houses flouting all fire safety norms,” said Amarbara Biswal, a social worker of Kendrapara.

Contacted, Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjaya Mishra said, “The district administration has provided licences to 14 persons to operate fire cracker units in the district.” Action will be taken against all illegal cracker units, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp