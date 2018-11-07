Home States Odisha

Elephants among humans as habitat takes back seat

Industrialisation and rapid urbanisation are not the only factors responsible for  elephants’ movement towards human habitation.

Image of an elephant used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Industrialisation and rapid urbanisation are not the only factors responsible for  elephants’ movement towards human habitation. In Dhenkanal district, lack of habitat development and availability of fodder have led the jumbos to move towards human settlements causing large-scale destruction of property and crops. As per reports of the Elephant Census, elephants have destroyed crops and migrated to 85 forest beats out of 104 under eight forest ranges comprising 36 sections in the district. About 258 elephants have migrated to different beats and moved towards Brahmani river.

Frequent movement of elephants in search of food and water has led to panic among people. The situation is alarming in Gadasila and Rasasingh forest sections and nearby villages. It is felt that the jumbos’ habitat development needs planning with plantation of specific saplings on regular basis. The census states that green fodder is available for the elephants in two beats under Hindol forest range, one under Kamakshyanagar (East), three under Kapilash, one under Dhenkanal Sadar and two under Sadangi forest range.

In the absence of trees such as Banyan, Kumbhi, Dimiri, Sunari and Kamalakundi, the elephants are forced to move to different beats and human settlements. Besides, shortage of manpower has adversely affected habitat development.

Official sources said administrative, development and coordination works in all forest ranges of the district are being handled by one officer in the rank of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF). The State Government is yet to fill two ACF posts despite repeated reminders to the authorities concerned. Sources said even as man-elephant conflict continues at an alarming rate in the district, the Forest department is yet to promote awareness among farmers on solar fencing to protect their crops.

man-elephant conflict

