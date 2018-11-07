Home States Odisha

Forest power: No more sagging wires in a month

BHUBANESWAR: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sandeep Tripathy on Tuesday said the sagging wires in elephant corridors across the state will be rectified within a month.The move of the State Government followed after seven elephants were electrocuted at Kamalanga village under Sadar forest range in Dhenkanal district on October 26 night after coming in contact with 11 KV power line dangling just six feet above the ground.

“The Chief Secretary has asked Energy Department to take immediate steps and raise the sagging wires to safe levels in the forest areas within a month,” Tripathy said, adding, “the Forest Department has identified 6,000 points in various forest divisions and furnished the list to Energy Department for corrective measures.”

The PCCF (Wildlife) said as per Indian Electricity Act 1975 the 11 KV wires and 33 KV wires must be placed at a minimum height of 16 feet and 18 feet respectively. Tripathy also informed that an NGT team, of which he will also be a member, will visit Dhenkanal to probe the incident and take stock of preventive measures to curb electrocution of wildlife in forest areas.

The Forest Department officials had earlier informed that though they had informed Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) officials to take corrective measures for the sagging wire at Kamalanga, inaction led to the killing of jumbos.

The State Government, which drew flak from various quarters over the incident has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the biggest-ever elephant tragedy in Odisha so far. Last week, the CB team arrested three persons including two CESU staff. Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay also informed that further investigation into the case is underway.

