India plans live missile test from INS Arihant off Visakhapatnam

BHUBANESWAR: India is reportedly planning ‘live trial’ of a submarine-launched ballistic missile from nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant that recently completed its first deterrence patrol.Defence sources said the test would be conducted by the Strategic Forces Command of the Navy as part of the user training exercise from the submarine off Visakhapatnam coast.

“The trial is aimed at validating the performance of both the launch platform and the missile. Release of weapon system from the launch tube and its killing capability will be monitored during the trial,” said an official.

Though earlier, the missile has been successfully test fired from pontoon (replica of submarine) several times, this will be first test from indigenously built INS Arihant by the user. The submarine is a part of the country’s Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) programme. India is the fifth country to have this kind of technology after the US, Russia, France and China.

The 111 metre long, 15 meter tall and 11 metre broad INS Arihant has four vertical launch tubes which are capable of carrying six torpedoes and 12 B-05 missiles having a strike range of 750 km or four K-4 missiles of 3,500 km range.

Having 100-member crew, the ATV is powered by an 83 MW pressurised light-water reactor with enriched uranium fuel. “After Arihant, four more submarines of this class are under development,” the official maintained.

The missile to be tested from the underwater platform is the world’s best weapon in its class. Flying at hypersonic speed, the missile can destroy the targets 750 km away.What makes it significant is that the missile cannot be spotted until it is virtually upon the target.

Developed by DRDO, the 10 metre tall missile having a diameter of one metre weighs about 10 tonne. It uses solid propellant and can carry payload of about 500 kg to one tone and also be fitted with tactical nuclear warhead. It engages in a series of terminal manoeuvres to defeat enemy missiles.INS Arihant is a part of India’s ‘nuclear triad’ having the capability to fire nuke-tipped weapons from all three platforms - land, sea (both warship and submarine) and air.

