Massive turnout in Lulu’s memory

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rich tributes were paid to Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra on his second death anniversary as hundreds of people took to streets and held meetings in remembrance of the late Congress leader on Tuesday.

Memorial meetings were organised in over 20 districts to remember Mohapatra, who was popular as Lulu. In Bhubaneswar, a massive candle light march was taken out from Satya Nagar to Sahid Nagar. The march was led by Mohapatra’s daughter Upasana and his close associate Amiya Kanta Das.

While a meeting to remember the leader was held at Kuakhia, food was distributed at orphanges.

Youth leaders and students took part in the day-long activities at Jagatsinghpur, Baripada, Paradip, Sambalpur and many other places. “The huge turnout of supporters has proved how popular the firebrand leader continues to be even two years after his death,” said Das who organised the meetings and mobilised supporters across the districts.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to twitter to pay tribute to the Congress leader and termed him as a leader who always fought for the rights of students and youth. Congress party organised a state-level meeting to pay tribute to Lulu.

Several leaders, including party president Niranjan Patnaik, former OPCC chief Prasad Harichandan, former minister Suresh Routray and others attended the programme.The Pradesh Congress Committee leaders said Mohapatra was a vibrant leader from Odisha who was a mentor to many student and youth leaders across the State.