Medical college delayed, university project yet to start

By Express News Service

PURI: Two major projects of the State Government in Puri are in limbo. While one has been delayed, the other is yet to see the light of the day.The first project of Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, which is being constructed on the outskirts of the city, is to yet to be completed. The medical college and hospital was supposed to start functioning from this year and 25-acre land was provided by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the project in June 2015.

Sources said though construction of the college building, administrative block and hostels is almost over, work on the hospital is yet to start owing to shortage of land. A committee, which took stock of the status of the project recently, had suggested that the State Government be approached to allocate the adjoining Government land.

At a meeting of officials concerned, it was resolved to start classes at the medical college from the coming session with 100 students admitted in the first phase. Since the hospital is yet to be constructed, it was decided that the medical students would use the 100-bed indoor ward at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for practical sessions. However, it seems that the plan may take some time to materialise due to space crunch at the DHH.

The second project is Odia University at Satyabadi to restore the glory of Banavidyalay education initiated by Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das. The project has plunged into uncertainty owing to shortage of funds for land acquisition.

A piece of land near Bakulaban in Phula Alasa village was earmarked for the project. It was announced that since the land is in the name of Gopinathjew, the presiding deity of Sakhigopal temple, there would not be much difficulty in acquiring it. Accordingly, the Executive Officer of Gopinathjew Temple Trust had obtained permission from Endowment Commissioner to sell around 29 acres of temple land to the State Government to establish the university. While the land is valued at `35 crore, the State Government has allocated only `10 crore for acquiring it.