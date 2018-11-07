Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off first Mo Bus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday flagged off ‘Mo Bus’ to provide citizens with a tech-driven, smart and affordable transportation service in the Capital ahead of World Cup Hockey.

“The bus service will help in easing traffic in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri,” Naveen said after launching the service from Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The ‘Mo Bus’ has a fleet of 125 new buses. Soon, 75 more buses will be added to the fleet, said officials of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the implementing authority of the service.The buses are equipped with features such as in-vehicle CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the conduct of staff, adequate seats for women and senior citizens and all-women conductors. The commuters can also avail free Wi-Fi facility provided in the bus.

The ‘Mo Bus’ mobile application, which was also launched simultaneously, can be used by commuters to track locations of nearby bus queue shelters (BQS) and arrival times at their nearest BQS.The minimum fare for the service has been fixed at `7, officials said, adding, the fare will be collected through electronic ticket machines (ETMs) only.

For purchasing the tickets, daily passengers can use Odyssey City Card introduced a few months back. There would be monthly, quarterly and annual recharge options available under the card facility, said sources.The authorities of CRUT have finalised nine routes in the first phase while nine more will be added in the second phase which will be launched on November 15 and the remaining areas will be covered in the final phase from December 10.

The routes to be covered in the first phase include Master Canteen Terminal to Khurda New Bus Stand via Vani Vihar, Master Canteen Terminal to Khurda New Bus Stand via Odisha University of Agriculture Technology. The buses will ply from 7 am to 10 pm on the designated routes.Master Canteen Terminal to Khurda New Bus Stand via Jatni. The regular bus service on Biju Patnaik International Airport to Badambadi Square route will commence in the second phase.