Rift in Jagatsinghpur district BJP comes to fore

Rift in the district BJP has come to the fore after parallel party meetings were held in Balikuda-Erasama and Paradip Assembly constituencies.

By Express News Service

On October 28, hundreds of BJP workers led by local leader and party ticket aspirant Raghunandan Das gheraoed Balikuda block protesting large-scale corruption, during the 19 years rule of BJD Government in the State. However, several BJP leaders, opposing the leadership of Das, stayed away from the protest.
Party activists, who were not invited to participate in block gherao, launched a padyatra under the leadership of Priya Ranjan to counter Das. Priya is also a contender for BJP ticket from the seat.Similarly, parallel meetings were organised by BJP leaders during the party’s employment exchange gherao in Paradip Assembly seat. 

 

Comments

