SC order hits firecracker sale in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Supreme Court (SC) guidelines on celebration of Diwali has come as a dampener for firecracker vendors in the city. They are witnessing unprecedented decline in the sale of crackers this year.

Usually, vendors make brisk business three days prior to Diwali but this year, with the SC limiting the time for bursting crackers to just two hours, customers are purchasing less crackers.

A vendor, Satrughanlal Saha said the number of customers has declined significantly. While they made a business of around `5 lakh till a day prior to Diwali last year, crackers of only `2 lakh have been sold till date, he informed. Another vendor, Saroj Sahu said they had ordered crackers around four months back but the SC directive, which came recently, hit their business. This year, 126 temporary shops have been opened in Sambalpur to sell firecrackers. Sambalpur District Police has formed a special squad to implement the SC guidelines on bursting of crackers. The squad comprises officials of Fire Services Department and Odisha State Pollution Control Board besides police.Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said the SC direction on the bursting of crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm will be strictly implemented in the district.