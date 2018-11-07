Home States Odisha

Upgradation of ICUs soon

As part of its initiative for infrastructure augmentation in health facilities, Odisha Government has decided to set up more ICUs and upgrade the existing ones in State-run healthcare centres.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its initiative for infrastructure augmentation in health facilities, Odisha Government has decided to set up more ICUs and upgrade the existing ones in State-run healthcare centres.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena has sought proposals from all medical colleges and hospitals and Capital Hospital, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) and District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs).

At a high level meeting here on Tuesday, the Minister has asked senior officials to visit the health facilities and assess the requirement for upgradation of ICUs or setting up of high dependency units.“Number of patients has increased at State-run hospitals after the launch of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), keeping that in mind we have decided to set up high dependency units and upgrade existing ICUs. New ICUs will also be set up as per the requirement. Besides, special focus is also being given to meet the necessity of human resources,” Jena said.

